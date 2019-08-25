Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn BUCEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BUCEY, Jacquelyn "Jackie" age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 15, 2019 with loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bucey; daughter, Janeen; and grandson, Joseph. She is survived by her brother, Talbot (Carol) Strong; 10 grandchildren, Josh, Jamie, Bill, Sammy Jo, Jonathan, Marisa, Brittany, Danielle, Margaretta and Taylor; and eight great-grandchildren. Jackie was a devoted and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the ocean, gardening, the Atlanta Braves, and sharing recipes and decorating ideas with family and friends. We are all richer for having been a part of her life. Per her wishes no services will be held. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of floral expressions, please "pay it forward" in honor of the generous way Jackie lived her life.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019

