1/
Jacquelyn McKELVIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKELVIN, Jacquelyn (Piché) 50, of Tampa, FL, passed from this world Friday, August 7, 2020. She leaves behind her two sons, Mac and Mason; and her husband, Trey; "Jacque's" parents, Brenda and Jim Piche'; older brother, Alexander Edwards; and baby sister and brother-in-law, Jayme and Jason Roper. A ceremony for the immediate family will be conducted at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, South Tampa, August 21. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the McKelvin Boys Educational Trust and will go towards helping fulfill Jacque's wish. Contributions may be mailed to Waldoch & McConn-aughhay, P.A., 1632 Metropolitan Circle, Tallahassee, FL, 32308 or sent via Venmo to @mckelvinboystrust.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
Blount & Curry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved