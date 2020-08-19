Jacquelyn McKELVIN

McKELVIN, Jacquelyn (Piché) 50, of Tampa, FL, passed from this world Friday, August 7, 2020. She leaves behind her two sons, Mac and Mason; and her husband, Trey; "Jacque's" parents, Brenda and Jim Piche'; older brother, Alexander Edwards; and baby sister and brother-in-law, Jayme and Jason Roper. A ceremony for the immediate family will be conducted at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, South Tampa, August 21. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the McKelvin Boys Educational Trust and will go towards helping fulfill Jacque's wish. Contributions may be mailed to Waldoch & McConn-aughhay, P.A., 1632 Metropolitan Circle, Tallahassee, FL, 32308 or sent via Venmo to @mckelvinboystrust.



