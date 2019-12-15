Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
Jalime Fahd Kassis Obituary
88, of St. Petersburg, passed away on December 11, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice, Bayfront. Born and raised in Ponta Pora Matto Grasso, Brazil, she had lived in the United States for over 40 years. She is preceded in death by her son, Jacer Fahd Kassis; her husband, Fahd Jamil Kassis. She spoke seven languages, was an artist and gardener who always gave more than she received, never leaving an empty stomach, she fed everyone. Jalime provided wisdom and insight to all she encountered. She is survived by her granddaughter, Chaunteal Sue Wild (Phil); great-grandson, Matthew Lee Eyer. Jalime's viewing will be held on Saturday, December 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., funeral service at 12:00 p.m., both at Anderson McQueen, NE Chapel with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery and reception following interment at Anderson McQueen. Visit the personalized guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
