KASSIS, Jalime Fahd 88, of St. Petersburg, passed away December 11, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice, Bayfront. Born and raised in Ponta Pora Matto Grasso, Brazil, she has lived in the US for over 40 years. She is preceded in death by her son, Jacer Fahd Kassis; her husband, Fahd Jamil Kassis. She spoke seven languages, was an artist and gardener who always gave more than she received, never leaving an empty stomach, she fed everyone. Jalime provided wisdom and insight to all she encountered. She is survived by her granddaughter, Chaunteal Sue Wild (Phil); great-grandson, Matthew Lee Eyer. Jalime's viewing will be Saturday, December 21, from 11 am - 12 pm, funeral service at 12 pm; both at Anderson McQueen, NE Chapel with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery and reception following interment at Anderson McQueen. Visit the personalized guestbook at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
