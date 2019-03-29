Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jalyn Imani STALLWORTH. View Sign

STALLWORTH, Jalyn Imani



Ms. Jalyn Imani Stallworth, of Odessa, FL passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 23. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted Saturday, March 30 at 11 am at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, 1006 W. Cypress Street with The Reverend Ron Rawls of Gainesville, FL, officiating. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Jalyn was a native of Tampa, FL who was educated in the public schools of Hillsborough County. She graduated with high honors from the Hillsborough High School International Baccalaureate Program. Jalyn furthered her education and was a graduate with honors from the University of Florida in 2018 with a major in African American History and minors in Art History and Anthropology. She was nearing the end of her first year of the Art History Master's degree program at American University in Washington, D.C.



Jalyn was a very active member of the University of Florida, Iota Lambda chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She is already greatly missed.



Jalyn leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted parents, Drs. Dexter and Sophia Stallworth; brother, Dexter II; and sister, Sydney; grandparents, James and Everlena Collins of Tallahassee, FL and Vivian Stallworth of Tallahassee, FL; uncle, James DeShawn Collins and wife Karen of Tallahassee, FL; aunt, Toi Tindall of Tallahassee, FL; first-cousins, JoHannah, Liam, and Sielle, all of Tallahassee, FL; and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.



The visitation for Ms. Jalyn Imani Stallworth will be held in her honor Friday, March 29 at 5 pm and the family will receive friends from 6-7 pm at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N. Howard Avenue. Arrangements entrusted to Ray Williams Funeral Home, Rhodes & Northern, Owners.

STALLWORTH, Jalyn ImaniMs. Jalyn Imani Stallworth, of Odessa, FL passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 23. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted Saturday, March 30 at 11 am at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, 1006 W. Cypress Street with The Reverend Ron Rawls of Gainesville, FL, officiating. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Jalyn was a native of Tampa, FL who was educated in the public schools of Hillsborough County. She graduated with high honors from the Hillsborough High School International Baccalaureate Program. Jalyn furthered her education and was a graduate with honors from the University of Florida in 2018 with a major in African American History and minors in Art History and Anthropology. She was nearing the end of her first year of the Art History Master's degree program at American University in Washington, D.C.Jalyn was a very active member of the University of Florida, Iota Lambda chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She is already greatly missed.Jalyn leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted parents, Drs. Dexter and Sophia Stallworth; brother, Dexter II; and sister, Sydney; grandparents, James and Everlena Collins of Tallahassee, FL and Vivian Stallworth of Tallahassee, FL; uncle, James DeShawn Collins and wife Karen of Tallahassee, FL; aunt, Toi Tindall of Tallahassee, FL; first-cousins, JoHannah, Liam, and Sielle, all of Tallahassee, FL; and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.The visitation for Ms. Jalyn Imani Stallworth will be held in her honor Friday, March 29 at 5 pm and the family will receive friends from 6-7 pm at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N. Howard Avenue. Arrangements entrusted to Ray Williams Funeral Home, Rhodes & Northern, Owners. Funeral Home Ray Williams Funeral Home, Inc.

301 North Howard Avenue

Tampa , FL 33606

(813) 253-3419 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close