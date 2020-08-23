James ARRINGTON

ARRINGTON, James M. 69, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away suddenly at home Saturday, July 25, 2020, with his wife by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty years; her son and daughter-in-law; his son, Jimmy Arrington and his husband, Taylor; his daughter, Tina Rojas and her husband Eliecer, as well as his grandchildren, Emily and Aiyana Rojas; and extended family. James was preceded in death by his father, Clifton M. Arrington of Petersburg, VA; his mother, Joyce Dixon Woods of Danville, VA; and his younger sister, JoAnne Buhrman of Petersburg, VA. James is remembered as a loving, hardworking husband, father, and grandfather, who provided a life for his children he was not fortunate to have himself - allowing them both to attend college and earn degrees. James is remembered as funny - always eager to laugh and joke to brighten someone's day. He was easygoing, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His foundation was in his faith and love of God. His legacy will live on in his children and grandchildren. Cremation services provided by Abbey Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store