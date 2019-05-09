HAMMOND, Lt. Col. James Arthur
(U.S. Army Ret.)
Funeral service for Retired Lt. Col. James Arthur Hammond, U.S. Army, 89 of Tampa who passed on May 1, 2019 will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 am at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, 1006 W. Cypress Street, Tampa, Florida with Rev. Dr. W. James Favorite, Pastor/Eulogist with Rod Carter, Officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guards. Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by his parents, William Hammond, Lucile Hammond and his beloved wife of 49 years, Evelyne. He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Tonya) Hammond, Gary (Carol) Hammond and Kerrick (Theta) Williams; daughter, Lisa Hammond; grandchildren, Mykal (Jemma) Hammond, Kevin (Melody) Rowe, Jennifer Jones, Robyn (Cory) Smith, Tremain (Brittany) Exford, Tiffany (Sherod) Fulks, Nekki (Benjamin) Shivers, Vamesha Jackson and Troy Jackson; a host of great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Robert Hammond (Louise); sister-in-law, Lynda Lewis and many other relatives and friends. The remains will repose on Friday May 10, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church from 6-8 pm with the family present from 6:30-8 pm. Friends are asked to assemble at the church on Saturday at approximately 10:45 am for the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hampton University (on memo section check - James & Evelyne Hammond E.S.F.) c/o Kevin Hammond, P.O. Box 5264, Tampa, Florida 33675.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019