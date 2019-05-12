ATKINSON, James
86, of Thonotosassa, FL, passed away on May 9, 2019. A native of Tarpon Springs, Florida, he was the son of Dewey and Irene Trowell. Survivors include wife, Nixola Atkinson; children, Gregory (Tanya) Atkinson, Richard (Cynthia) Atkinson, Glenn (Doris) Atkinson, Teresa Leto; siblings, Kenneth Atkinson, Glenn Atkinson, Laura Clark, Alice Hudson, Sarah Linton. James was Marine Corps Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10-11 am at Haught Funeral Home Chapel, 708 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Plant City, FL 33563. Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.haught.care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019