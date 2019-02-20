Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WEBBER, James B. "Jim"



66, of Tampa, FL passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born in Anderson, Indiana December 15, 1952 and moved to Tampa in 1973. He spent his career working in the automotive industry and was an extremely talented musician that enjoyed playing music for all. Jim was a member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church and a past Master of John Darling Masonic Lodge #154. In his downtime, Jim loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Webber; best friends, Bob and Deb Sprague; godson, Bobby James Sprague; sister, Karen Carter; sister-in-law, Bonnie Rund; nephew, Brent Hadley; niece, Andrea Davis; and several great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Bud Webber; brothers, Dick Hadley and Mark Webber. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 22, at 2 pm at Palma Ceia UMC in Tampa, FL. Flowers or donations to the Masonic Lodge #154 are welcome.



