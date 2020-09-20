James BARBOUR

BARBOUR, James B. "Jim" passed away September 15, 2020 in Wesley Chapel, FL at the age of 94. He leaves his wife of 20 years, Patricia J. Barbour; stepson, Craig D. Payer; son, Kevin J. Barbour and many treasured nephews and nieces along with cousins and their families. Jim was preceded in death by his former wife of 44 years, Gloria Barbour. Raised in Dayton, Ohio he joined the US Army Air Corp in WWII and trained to be a pilot with the Tuskegee Airmen. He was a documented original Tuskegee Airmen. His career was in the computer industry working for the U.S. Government, Univac, Control Data, and retired from Digital Equipment Corp. Jim had a huge interest in sport cars and collected many over the years along with classic cars. He was involved in sports car racing with SCCA (a 55 plus years member). He later became a racing official and sat on the National Board of Directors representing the NE Region for two terms. Jim also officiated for other car venues like the Ferrari Challenge, IMSA to name a few. Being an accomplished base violinist, he had a love for Big Band Jazz music and played in big bands off and on throughout his life. Jim had a great thirst for life and a compassionate heart for others. He will be truly missed. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, arrangements will be at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store