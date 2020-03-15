|
|
87, of Sun City Center and formerly of Largo, passed away on March 12, 2020. Jim was born on May 1, 1932 to the late Victor Emery and Elsie Blanch (Cone) Lowe. Jim served in the US Army during the Korean War, was the first paid Firefighter in Largo, and served for 33 years working out of Station 41. He was a descendant of Captain John Lowe, a Pinellas County founding father. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Allie Marie Lowe; three sons, Michael (Belle) Lowe, Jeff (Doris) Lowe, and Daniel (D.G.) Housel; daughter-in-law, Ester Lowe; and a special caregiver, Abby Bryant; along with seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, David Lowe; daughter, Joy Lowe; a great-grandchild; and two sisters, Victoria Detwiler and Jean Dimpfl. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020