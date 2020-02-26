|
|
|
|
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
BARNES, James Llewellyn "Jim" 79, of Bethel, Maine, a career Africanist, passed away on February 19, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris, Maine. He was attended by his immediate family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eliza Haven Barnes; his children, Jessica Jolly (husband, David Jolly), Paul Barnes (wife, Leef Smith Barnes), James S. Barnes (partner, Reanna St. Pierre); and beloved grandchildren, Sarah Jolly, and Harrison and Charlotte Barnes. Born in Tampa, Florida on March 8, 1940 to Paul L. and Vera S. Barnes, Jim graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1958 and enrolled in the University of Florida, where he was a member of the ATO Fraternity. He was awarded a BA in 1962 and, supported by an USA International Studies Grant, an MA in Economics and Spanish in 1964. Jim served in the US Marines Corps, 1964-66. He joined the Foreign Service in 1966 and served as a Consular Officer in Sierra Leone and Honduras. He was awarded the Department of State Meritorious Honor Award, given for "a special act or service or sustained outstanding performance." From 1980-2019, he was a member of the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Jim was a member of the American Legion, Post 81 in Bethel, Maine. In 1970, Jim joined Leon Tempelsman & Son and Lazare Kaplan & Son, where he worked for 36 years. During that time, Jim worked and lived in numerous African countries, including Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Botswana, and Namibia. He used his intellect and diplomatic acumen to build productive business ties with governments in newly independent countries. Jim also was Managing Director of Diamond Polishing Factories in Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Namibia. As representative of Lazare Kaplan International, Inc., he pursued the company's generous promotion of the business, political, and educational successes of the talented students and entrepreneurs in these countries, becoming a mentor to many as they met the challenges of the new developments of the time. Through the years, Jim made many lasting and devoted friendships. Jim was best was known for his sense of humor, zest for life, loyalty, and generosity to friends and family. He was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, including his faithful dogs, Lolly and Toodles (the grandchildren chose the names). A memorial service and interment will be held in the spring, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life being held on March 1 at the Bethel Inn, from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Maine Veterans Home. Mainevets.org/donate
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020
|
|
|
|