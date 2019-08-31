BARROW, James at the age of 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 17, 2019, joining his father, John, and mother, Jane. He was born in Buffalo, NY, was a graduate of Alfred University and the University at Buffalo School of Law, and maintained law practices in New York and Florida. He was a golf enthusiast, attended numerous U.S Opens and The Masters, and was a member at several golf clubs, serving a term as president of the Orchard Park Country Club. Recently he traveled to Scotland to play, achieving a lifelong dream. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Lynda Barrow; siblings, Edward (Marion) Kumrow and Susan Denison; children, Brendan (Jennifer), Devon, Kevin (Andrea), Alex and Max; and grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Emily, and Julia. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 12708 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alfred University, University Advancement, 1 Saxon Drive, Alfred, NY 14802, or call (607) 871-2535.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 31, 2019