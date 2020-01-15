BARROWS, James Eldon 77, of St. Peterburg, FL, passed away December 17, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital from complications of cancer. James E. Barrows was born March 25, 1942 in Grand Rapids, MI, son of the late James B. Barrows and Wilma Jane Van't Hof Barrows. He was a graduate of Godwin High School, Michigan, and attended Ferri College with a Bachelor of Science in Business administration degree. James was Director V.P. of Marketing for G.F. Furniture of Youngstown, OH; he was also owner/operator of Hugo's Topside Cafe at John's Pass in Madiera Beach, FL, for 10 years. James leaves his wife, Jean F. Barrows and brother, Brent C. Barrows of Raymond, WA. Services will be held in Youngstown, OH.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 15, 2020