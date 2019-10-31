BATTEN, James Andrew 26, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away suddenly on October 26, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1993 in Zephyrhills, FL to parents, Sean Midili and Sharon Batten. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John David Batten. Along with his parents, James is survived by his fiance, Melissa Black; three brothers, David Scott Midili, Nicholas Antonio Midili, and Mark Anthony Midili; several grandparents, aunts, and uncles; numerous cousins; and many, many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City, FL. Hodges Family Funeral Home https://www.hodgesfuneralhome.com/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019