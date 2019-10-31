James Batten

Guest Book
  • "I love you! "
    - Michelle Bloomer
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Dylan Black
  • "My loving grandson you will be missed so very very much...."
    - Rosie Burk
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Margie Unwin
  • "Way too young. Parents never imagine outliving their..."
    - Brian Michael Smith
Service Information
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-6100
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
Obituary
BATTEN, James Andrew 26, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away suddenly on October 26, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1993 in Zephyrhills, FL to parents, Sean Midili and Sharon Batten. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John David Batten. Along with his parents, James is survived by his fiance, Melissa Black; three brothers, David Scott Midili, Nicholas Antonio Midili, and Mark Anthony Midili; several grandparents, aunts, and uncles; numerous cousins; and many, many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City, FL. Hodges Family Funeral Home https://www.hodgesfuneralhome.com/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019
