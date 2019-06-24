Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Benard "Jimmy" RHEA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RHEA, James Benard Jr. "Jimmy"



58, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Jimmy was born on October 25, 1960 at Mound Park Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL to the late James B. Rhea Sr. and Barbara (Tuohy) Rhea.



Jimmy worked side by side with his father at James Rhea Repair & Service. He also worked for the last 18 years at the St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay Times in the Transportation department retiring in April 2018. Jimmy was honored to be called "Pops" by his loved ones. Though, he also made sure everyone that he came in contact with knew he was "the nicest jerk, you'll ever meet." Jimmy was at his happiest when he was fishing, hunting, camping, playing pool, softball, darts, wrestling, and having a cookout with his family. Jimmy's large family was the center of his world.



Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Karen Rhea; children, Jenn (Pablo) Lorenzo, Tiffany (Jason) Wilson, and Mike Rhea; grandchildren, Joshua, Alyssa (Ernesto), Justin, Jasmine, Carly, Jayden, and Maiya; great-grandson, Joseph; sisters, Linda (Chris) Christoffersen, Sharon (Nate) Rhea, Karen (Albert) Schultz; stepmother, Dorothy Rhea; mother-in-law, Nancy Sikes, brother/sister-in-laws; Carol (Scott) Huber, Barbara Shannon, Greg (Lisa) Shannon; nieces and nephews, Craig (Robin), Christina (Wayne), Critter (Ashley), Christian (Haley), Kristin, and Selena, many loved great-nieces/nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, a brother, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 am at Ft DeSoto Beach, Pavilion 11. Following the service, his family invites you to stay for a day of fishing and cooking out on the beach.

