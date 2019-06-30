Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Raphael Catholic Church Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Raphael Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

CAVERLY, Rev. Msgr. James Bernard



84, passed away in the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Bon Secours Maria Manor, St. Petersburg.



Born in Cork City, Ireland, heard the call to the priesthood while attending high school. He followed a family tradition. From his mother's side there were nine Father Davises. His older brother, P.J. Caverly, was then in the seminary. Monsignor Caverly was ordained at St. Patrick College, Carlow, Ireland, in June 1965. He was sent to serve the Diocese of St. Augustine, Florida.



His first assignment in the Diocese of St. Petersburg was as Assistant Pastor of St. Paul Parish, St. Petersburg, in April 1968. This was followed by appointments at St. Jerome, Indian Rocks Beach, Good Shepherd (now Mary Help of Christians), Tampa, Holy Cross, St. Petersburg, the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, St. Petersburg and St. Raphael, St. Petersburg. He served as Rector of the Cathedral for 20 years and as Pastor of St. Raphael for 14 years. He also served as a teacher, Secretary to Archbishop Hurley, Defender of the Bond, Vicar Forane, and on other boards within the diocese. He was granted the title of Monsignor in February 1989 and granted retirement status in July 2010.



Monsignor Caverly was predeceased by his parents, James and Agnes (Hegarty); and brothers, Msgr. P.J. Caverly, Andrew (Shirley); and sister, Etna. He is survived by his brother, Vincent; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Karen, Kim Caverly Molinaro (Mark), James (Sara) and Daniel (Lidza); great-nieces and nephews, Michael Molinaro, Kyle Caverly, Samantha, Daniel, Christopher, Eva and Ava.



Friends will be received at St. Raphael Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10 am to mass time at 12 pm. Burial will be at a later date in Ireland. Guestbook at



www.brettfuneralhome.net

CAVERLY, Rev. Msgr. James Bernard84, passed away in the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Bon Secours Maria Manor, St. Petersburg.Born in Cork City, Ireland, heard the call to the priesthood while attending high school. He followed a family tradition. From his mother's side there were nine Father Davises. His older brother, P.J. Caverly, was then in the seminary. Monsignor Caverly was ordained at St. Patrick College, Carlow, Ireland, in June 1965. He was sent to serve the Diocese of St. Augustine, Florida.His first assignment in the Diocese of St. Petersburg was as Assistant Pastor of St. Paul Parish, St. Petersburg, in April 1968. This was followed by appointments at St. Jerome, Indian Rocks Beach, Good Shepherd (now Mary Help of Christians), Tampa, Holy Cross, St. Petersburg, the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, St. Petersburg and St. Raphael, St. Petersburg. He served as Rector of the Cathedral for 20 years and as Pastor of St. Raphael for 14 years. He also served as a teacher, Secretary to Archbishop Hurley, Defender of the Bond, Vicar Forane, and on other boards within the diocese. He was granted the title of Monsignor in February 1989 and granted retirement status in July 2010.Monsignor Caverly was predeceased by his parents, James and Agnes (Hegarty); and brothers, Msgr. P.J. Caverly, Andrew (Shirley); and sister, Etna. He is survived by his brother, Vincent; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Karen, Kim Caverly Molinaro (Mark), James (Sara) and Daniel (Lidza); great-nieces and nephews, Michael Molinaro, Kyle Caverly, Samantha, Daniel, Christopher, Eva and Ava.Friends will be received at St. Raphael Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10 am to mass time at 12 pm. Burial will be at a later date in Ireland. Guestbook at Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019

