CURRY, James Bertran Jr. "Jim"



90, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away April 14, 2019, at Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, FL. He was born August 28, 1928 in Delbarton, WV to James (Bert) Curry Sr. and Roxie Dempsey Curry. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Irene June Roberts and Jacqueline (Jackie) Parsley. Jim is survived by his companion, confidant, and partner in all things, Shirley Treewalla; brothers, Tom (Ruth) Curry of Soda Springs, ID and Sam Curry of Redondo Beach, CA. He is survived by two daughters, Judy Curry Claborn of Amherst, NH and Sheila (Cleo) Curry (Bev Heckrotte) of Marriottsville, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rebeccca Claborn (Allen Hebden), Rachael Claborn, Scott Curry Potts and Annah Curry Potts.



Jim served with valor in Korea in 1951 and 1952, earning the Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. After his Service, he moved to Maryland, raised a family and worked at the Westinghouse Defense and Space Center in Baltimore, MD for 38 years as an electronic troubleshooter.



He was a serious athlete, completing the Maryland Marathon several times and also completing the JFK 50 Mile Hike/Run. He backpacked, camped , biked, rode motorcycles, and greatly enjoyed all outdoor activities. He was an avid reader, a life long learner and a man of great knowledge and quiet wisdom. He was a gentleman, a scholar and a prince among men. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



After retiring he drifted down to Florida where he learned to love the sand, sun and Florida lifestyle. His life was a journey and he met many great people along the way. His body will be cremated and cremains will be interred with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

