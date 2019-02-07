BETHEA, James III



"Jimmy" 58, died unexpectedly January 29, 2019. Jimmy was born and raised in Tampa, Florida August 12, 1960 to his parents, James Bethea Jr. and Martha (Bethea) Carter. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Ann (Goltermann) Bethea; his three daughters and their families, Jacqueline Deshpande (Sunil Deshpande and Daevi Deshpande) and Allie Wheeler (JD Wheeler); and Katie Bethea. Jimmy and Ann have lived in Montana for the last 10 years. The family's sorrow is shared by Jimmy's mother, Martha and Jimmy's sister, Melanie (Bethea) Link and her family (Steve Link, Hannah Link and Grant Link). Jimmy Bethea will be celebrated in a ceremony March 9, 2019 at 11 am at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Temple Terrace, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to David's Angels Blessing the Homeless at PO Box 66, Florence, MT 59833.

