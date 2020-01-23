BLACK, James 69, of Tampa, passed away at his home January 20, 2020. James, or Jim as he was known to most, was born March 6, 1950 in Tampa, FL. He attended school in Hillsborough County and was a graduate of HB Plant High School and the University of South Florida. Jim married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Nancy, October 6, 1973. Jim was an accomplished musician, multi-talented but especially on the guitar. He played in many bands as a teenager and into his 20s, culminating with a career as a sound engineer at Tampa's Studio 70 in the mid 70s. His next adventure would see him into parenthood with the birth of his son, Ian, in 1985. He and Nancy also brought their niece Jessica under their roof, and she became a daughter to Jim. He moved on to employment with the State of Florida Department of Health and retired after many years in 2016. Jim was a musician, poet, scholar, avid fan of cooking and cuisine, hot sauce, comic books, and sports. He enjoyed his life and family to the fullest. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor (2001) and father, James (1955). He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Nancy; son, Ian Black and wife Caitlin of Land O Lakes; his niece/daughter, Jessica Kimmel and husband Drew of Columbus, OH; his grandchildren, Emma, and Harrison; and his three nieces/nephews-/grandchildren, Ryland, Zoey, and Jude Kimmel. Jim was a dedicated husband, father, talented musician, and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020