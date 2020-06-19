James Boatman
BOATMAN, James "Cecil" 39, of Tampa, passed away in hospice care, surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2020. Cecil always fought as hard as he could in every battle life threw his way, including his final battle with cancer. Cecil was born in Tampa, FL on December 25, 1980 to parents, James "Bud" and Laura Ann (Young) Boatman. He attended Chamberlain High School and played both football and baseball throughout his life. After school, he remained in Tampa where he worked as a Repair Specialist. In his spare time, Cecil loved fishing and gaming. He had a wonderful and contagious laugh as well as a "million-dollar smile." Cecil will be dearly missed by his parents, Bud and Laura; his brother, Steven; his significant other, Rebecca; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Dorothy and Norma; and his uncle, Glen. Cecil will be inurned at Lutz Cemetery. Rest in Heaven. Coastal Cremations - Lutz

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
