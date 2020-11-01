BOHANNON, James US Army 89, a proud former veteran, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Bohannon. He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Wilson and Lisa (Gary) Paris; sisters, Juanita Keene and Jeanette Oliver; three grandchildren, Wendy, Adam, and Jacob; three great-grandchildren, Paityn, Anthony, and Carter. Visitation will take place November 3, 2020 11 am at Sunset Funeral Home with service and burial to follow. All family and friends are welcomed. Sunset Funeral Home https://www.sunsetmemory.com