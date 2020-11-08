1/1
James BOTTNER
1935 - 2020
BOTTNER, James On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, James C. Bottner, loving father and grandfather, died at age 85. Dad was born July 27, 1935 and grew up in Owsley County, Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Army and later moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where he married Gale Heiob (deceased). While there, he served on a volunteer fire department and as a church deacon. They raised two daughters, Sheryl Porter and Donna, in New Port Richey, Florida. He began his career there as a law enforcement officer, and later served New Port Richey as Chief of Police. Dad is credited with modernizing the NPR PD and hiring its first female officer. He even made Johnny Cash an honorary police chief in 1980. Dad served the city for 20 years, 10 of them as Chief. When he retired from the police department he joined the Pasco County Sheriff's Department for 11 years, and took a volunteer position at the NPR PD for eight years. He married June Sachse (deceased) in 1978 and added her son, daughter, and grandchildren to his family. Dad was a longtime member of the Florida Police Chiefs Association. He met the love of his life, Yvette "Sugar" Ellis (deceased), by introduction through longtime friend Martin Rickus, adding her three daughters and grandchildren to his family. Dad was most happy hosting family Thanksgiving and Christmas events every year, spending time with and caring for the lady in his life, and sharing his pride in his grandchildren's careers. He made many friends at Fitzgerald's Irish Tavern, was a Civil War history buff, had a very dry sense of humor, and will be missed by all of us. He is survived by his brother, Michael Tillman; two sisters, Judy Hahn and Becky Riffe; loads of nieces and nephews; several cousins; his cherished granddaughter, Erin Kathleen; his two daughters; his stepchildren and their families; and many friends on Vermont Avenue and at Fitzgerald's. We love you, dad. Rest well. Donations in honor of Jim Bottner may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1678&np=true

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
