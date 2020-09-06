1/
James BROWN
BROWN, James "Jim" 90, of Palm Harbor, died peacefully on August 22, 2020 at Empath Hospice. Jim was born in Staten Island, NY and came to FL after 20 years of dedicated service to the NYC Fire Department. Jim was a Marine Veteran with service in the Korean War. Jim's love was his family, friends, golf and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Susan; sister, Nancy; sons, Scott (Eilene), Les (Marianne) and Joseph (Stasi); daughters, Debbie (Jeff) and Donna (Frank); many grandchildren; and great-grand-children. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Cremation Services
120 Patricia Ave.
Dunedin, FL 34698
727-804-1702
