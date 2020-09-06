James BROWN

BROWN, James "Jim" 90, of Palm Harbor, died peacefully on August 22, 2020 at Empath Hospice. Jim was born in Staten Island, NY and came to FL after 20 years of dedicated service to the NYC Fire Department. Jim was a Marine Veteran with service in the Korean War. Jim's love was his family, friends, golf and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Susan; sister, Nancy; sons, Scott (Eilene), Les (Marianne) and Joseph (Stasi); daughters, Debbie (Jeff) and Donna (Frank); many grandchildren; and great-grand-children. A memorial will be held at a later date.



