James BRYAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYAN, James Richard "Dick" 88, of Pinellas Park, FL passed away June 5, 2020. He was born in Scottdale, PA to James and Elma Bryan. He will be greatly missed by sons, Curt (Taurus) and Jeff (Marjorie); daughter, Lisa Clark (Greg); grandchildren, Jennifer Bryan, Rachel Jones, Hailey Bryan, and Hannah Bryan; great-grandchild, Autumn Grimes; and sisters, Joanne Hough, Barbara Thatcher (David), and Gwen Pace (Joe). He was preceded in death by wife, Arlene; daughter, Deborah Jones; and his parents. taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved