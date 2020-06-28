James BRYAN

BRYAN, James Richard "Dick" 88, of Pinellas Park, FL passed away June 5, 2020. He was born in Scottdale, PA to James and Elma Bryan. He will be greatly missed by sons, Curt (Taurus) and Jeff (Marjorie); daughter, Lisa Clark (Greg); grandchildren, Jennifer Bryan, Rachel Jones, Hailey Bryan, and Hannah Bryan; great-grandchild, Autumn Grimes; and sisters, Joanne Hough, Barbara Thatcher (David), and Gwen Pace (Joe). He was preceded in death by wife, Arlene; daughter, Deborah Jones; and his parents. taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.