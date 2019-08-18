BRYDE, James R. 83, born in Quakertown, PA passed away August 12, 2019. He was the former owner of Bryde's Marine Center, family owned since 1982. He is survived by wife of 63 years, Mildred; son, Chris (wife Phyllis); daughter, Judy Bishop (husband Kenny); three grandchildren, Eric, Casey, and Carley; three great-grandchildren, Shye, Ryker, and Grainger; pre-deceased by son, Robert. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019