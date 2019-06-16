BURKETT, James "Jim"
64, of Tampa, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Bluefield, WV, graduated from Robinson High School, and attended Hillsborough Community College. Jim was a member of Hyde Park United Methodist Church, an author of children's books and espionage novels, an avid photographer, and a budding musician. Jim enjoyed volunteering for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation and Quantum Leap Farm. He loved the outdoors, traveling, but most of all, spending time with his wife and family. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Catherine (West) Burkett; sons, Brien (Elizabeth) and Michael (Patti); grandchildren, Lane, Beau, Brady, and Ensley; and a very large and loving family. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, 11 am, at Hyde Park United Methodist Church Chapel, 500 West Platt Street, Tampa, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Quantum Leap Farm, 10401 Woodstock Road, Odessa, FL 33566 or online at www.quantumleapfarm.org.
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019