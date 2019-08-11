|
BUSH, James W. of Clearwater, passed in peace Friday, August 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by parents, Nathan Sylvester and Velma Houston Bush. Jim was born October 8, 1934, in New York City and was raised in Mississippi and Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd airborne division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was a machine gun platoon leader, served with the 325th and 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, and a senior parachute jump master with thirty parachute jumps. Jim was employed by Reynolds Metals Company in manufacturing and industrial packaging sales for 33 years. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. Jim was a devoted father, husband, and friend known for his kindness, quick wit, and compassionate spirit. Family and faith came first, followed by his love of animals. He will be greatly missed. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Bush; son, Houston Bush (Panchita); daughters, Anne Hanzelka (Tim), and Susan Bush-Bell (Brent); four grandchildren, Ava and Erika Hanzelka, Austin Bush, and Piper Bell. He is also survived by his sister Mary Elizabeth Neville of Pensacola, Florida; cousins, Caroline and Fred Dunaway of Biloxi, Mississippi, Jo and Jerry Hilton of Valdosta, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, August 17, at 10 am. Reverend Leo Crawford will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Clearwater or the Humane Society of Pinellas Animal Shelter.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019