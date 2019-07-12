James C. HARLOW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. HARLOW.
Service Information
Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, Inc.
110 N Macdill
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-957-2669
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Tampa Elks Lodge
3616 Gandy Blvd
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HARLOW, James C.

74, of Tampa, FL, passed on July 6, 2019. He was a former Marine. James was a life-long Elk, with 34 years, and a member of American Legion #139 for 32 years. James is survived by his beloved wife, Susie; his loving daughter, Theresa Matthews (Carl Seibert), her children Logan, Courtney, and Hailey; son, Robert Harlow (Deanna), his children Brandon, Ashleigh, Ryan, and Zoe. Great Guinevere; and son, James Harlow III (Mai). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 pm at the Tampa Elks Lodge, 3616 Gandy Blvd.

Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 12, 2019
bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.