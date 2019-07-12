HARLOW, James C.
74, of Tampa, FL, passed on July 6, 2019. He was a former Marine. James was a life-long Elk, with 34 years, and a member of American Legion #139 for 32 years. James is survived by his beloved wife, Susie; his loving daughter, Theresa Matthews (Carl Seibert), her children Logan, Courtney, and Hailey; son, Robert Harlow (Deanna), his children Brandon, Ashleigh, Ryan, and Zoe. Great Guinevere; and son, James Harlow III (Mai). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 pm at the Tampa Elks Lodge, 3616 Gandy Blvd.
Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 12, 2019