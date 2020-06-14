James Carter

CARTER, James Michael "Mickey" passed away in Clearwater, FL on June 2, 2020. Mickey was born in Nashville, TN on January 20, 1942. Mickey's death was preceded by the death of his wife of 50 years Jacqueline "Jackie" Woodall Carter who passed only a few weeks previous on May 4, 2020. A forever devoted husband and father, Mickey was just beginning his battle with pancreatic cancer found only after Jackie's passing. Mickey is survived by his two sons, Scott Michael Carter and Thad Jason Carter; daughter-in-law, Jennifer King Carter; and his grandchildren, Blake Michael Carter and Caylin Joy Carter. Mickey was a graduate of University of Florida's College of Pharmacy and practiced retail Pharmacy until 1972 at which time he moved into management with his Eckerd's career culminating as a Vice President of Loss Prevention. After retiring Mickey worked for BuzzeoPDMA as a consultant and enjoyed his time traveling, fishing and spending time with his wife and family. Many will remember his calm demeanor and quick wit, he was well known for always having a smile. His boys will remember his inexhaustible patience, his kindness and trust and taking too many photos of the fish that he always seemed to catch more of. Michels & Lundquist



