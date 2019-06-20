PAGE, Dr. James Claude Jr.



passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Mountain Valley Manor in Kingston, NY. He was born August 29, 1924, in Wauchula, FL, to James Page Sr. and Louise (Estevez) Page. He had been married to Ottilie (Wittschen) Page for 58 years until her death in 2004. An Army/Air Force veteran, Dr. Page was one of Florida's first periodontists with patients from as far away as Georgia. He continued to practice dentistry until his retirement at the age of 85. He was also a past president of the Hillsborough County Dental Society. Dr. Page is survived by his son, Jim; daughter, Claudia; granddaughters, Lily and Jessica; and two great-granddaughters, Ida and Enna. He was a kind and considerate husband, father, doctor, and friend, an optimist through the hardest of times.

