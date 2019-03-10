Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Clayton "Jim, Jimmy" MAYNARD. View Sign

MAYNARD, James Clayton



"Jim, Jimmy" passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He leaves behind his former wife, Helen L Maynard; their children, Eric J. Maynard and Kelly E. (Maynard) Conklin; his loving partner and best friend Carol L. Player; and their son, Clayton J. Eads. As well as four grandchildren, Andre, Adrian, Koralee and Bentley. Jim was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 12, 1963. He was a musician, a singer, a joker, pool hustler and the most humble man you could meet. He loved with all his heart. A celebration of life for Jim will be held at Ballast Point Park Pier March 12, 2019 at 6:30 pm. He was always a free spirit on earth and now is finally free. You will forever be missed, we love you dad - Kelly and Eric.

