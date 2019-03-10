MAYNARD, James Clayton
"Jim, Jimmy" passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He leaves behind his former wife, Helen L Maynard; their children, Eric J. Maynard and Kelly E. (Maynard) Conklin; his loving partner and best friend Carol L. Player; and their son, Clayton J. Eads. As well as four grandchildren, Andre, Adrian, Koralee and Bentley. Jim was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 12, 1963. He was a musician, a singer, a joker, pool hustler and the most humble man you could meet. He loved with all his heart. A celebration of life for Jim will be held at Ballast Point Park Pier March 12, 2019 at 6:30 pm. He was always a free spirit on earth and now is finally free. You will forever be missed, we love you dad - Kelly and Eric.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019