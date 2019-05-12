Guest Book View Sign Service Information Haught Funeral Home 708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard Plant City , FL 33566 (813)-717-9300 Send Flowers Obituary

MONEY, James Clifford "J.C."



born January 7, 1921 in Houston County, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord May 9, 2019, at the age of 98. He lived a full and active lifestyle. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in France, Italy, Belgium, and Germany. He worked for Plant City Steel, Coronet Mines, and the Boilermakers' Union Lodge #433, from which he had been retired for over 30 years. His off work activities included butchering beef and pork, raising vegetables, cows, pigs, bull dogs and hell. During the last 15 years he confined his active lifestyle to a little gardening. He attended various churches over the years, including Gordon Street Assembly of God, Keysville Assembly of God, New Hope Worship Center, Springhead Baptist, and Transforming Life Church. He is survived by two sons, James R. "Jim" Money (Francine), Jerry M. Money (Annette); two daughters, R. Faye Judah and Linda S. Mitchell (Vernon) ; 10 grandchildren, Mike, Phil, Joe and Rusty Judah, Andrea Judah Rosato, leLainya Koutereba, Molly Hoover, Amanda Money Pittinger, Sarah E. Money and James T. Money; 20 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren; for a total of 45 direct descendants. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah Shiver; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Cash Money and Sarah Kirkland Money; eight brothers; and four sisters. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, 6-8 pm, at the Transforming Life Church, 3805 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567, where funeral services will be held at 11 am, Wednesday. If so desired, donations may be made to the Transforming Life Church's Mission Trip. Condolences may be left for the family at www.





