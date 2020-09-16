James COLE

COLE, James Howd 94, was called to his eternal rest Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Laris Louise (Bishop) Cole and by his parents, James Moore Cole and Mae Euler and by his brother, William Cole. He is survived by his sister, Ann Cole Wallace; four daughters and one son; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces. Jim (aka Pappy) served his country in WWII as a Navy Seaman First Class. He married in 1946 to Louise and after a brief time in Laurel, Mississippi returned to his birthplace, St. Petersburg, Florida where they raised five children. He was an electrician by trade and active in his local IBEW as an Assistant Business Manager and after retirement was the recording secretary for the local electrical union. Upon retirement he became a caregiver first to his mother-in-law, Inez Bishop and later to his beloved wife. His hobbies included reading, dominoes, bridge, chemistry, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, stamp and coin collecting. He enjoyed genealogy and was a meticulous record keeper. Friends will be received by family at the R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 am with the Service commencing at noon. For those desiring, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org/donate
) in memorial tribute to: James H. Cole or via mail to the local office: Disabled American Veterans, 219 S. Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL 33756. R. Lee Williams & Son www.rlwilliams.com