CORMIER, James William "Jim" 80, entered into rest to be with the Lord November 30, 2019, with his family by his side in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born on July 19, 1939 in Hartford, CT. He lived in Connecticut and Massachusetts while raising his family before retiring in Florida. As a young man, he was in the Air National Guard Reserves as a Medic. While he worked as a professional paper hanger and painter most of his years, he was a man of many trades. Jim was a gentle soul who thought nothing of helping anyone in need. He was a great man that will be missed by many. He was predeceased by his parents, Denis and Edna Cormier of East Hartford, CT and a brother, Norman Cormier of Enfield, CT. He is survived by a brother, Robert Cormier of Enfield, CT; sister, Barbara Woodward (Jack) of Columbia, CT; his eldest daughter, Michelle Cormier-Boeckle (David) of Tampa, FL; her mother, Joyce of Somers, CT; his daughter, Tamatha Baum (Michael) of Largo, FL; her mother, Patricia, also of Largo, FL; and Kenneth and Ronald Jovin of Lebanon, CT; a special nephew, Rob Cormier (Deb) of Tolland, CT; his mother, Terri and (Ray) Moore of St. Petersburg, FL. He also leaves his grandchildren, Garrett and Jenna of Tampa, FL and Amanda and Ella of Largo, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends whom he made over the years. Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Cross Church, 7851 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL with a gathering to follow at Five Towns Condo Community 1-4 pm.

