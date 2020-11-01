1/1
James Corrigan Jr.
CORRIGAN, James Thomas Jr. U.S. Army 93, of Belleair Beach Florida, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020. Jim was born in Mt. Kisco, NY, Sept. 28, 1927 and is predeceased in death by his parents, Marie A. Corrigan, James T. Corrigan; and a sister, Jean. Jim was devoted to his family, faith and friends, and was a parishioner of St. Brendans Parish for over twenty five years. He was known for his integrity, kindness and generosity. Jim is survived by his wife of sixty six years, Jane Garigliano Corrigan; three children, sons, James Thomas (Elisabeth), Michael; and daughter, Sue Ann. Jim also leaves five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. His extended circle of love also included two step grandchildern and his sister's family the Milnes. Jim enjoyed boating, fishing and tennis for most of his life, spent countless hours working in the yard and was very active in his community of Belleair Beach. Visitation, Hubbell Funeral Home, November 5, 4-6 pm. Service, St. Brendans Catholic Church, Nov. 6, 11 am. A private burial will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in James name to Pinellas Hope pinellashope.org or Habitat for Humanity habitatpinellas.org hubbellfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
(727) 584-7671
