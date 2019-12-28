CRATEN, James C. In Loving Memory of James Constantine Craten June 7, 1948 December 24, 2019. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our angel, James Constantine Craten, who passed at the arms of his beloved wife and partner of 33 years, Ivonne Malave, at their home in Riverview, Florida on December 24, 2019, at 10:30 am. James is survived by his wife, Ivonne Malave; his mother, Betty Craten; his children, Monica Malave, Alex Malave, Victor Rosa, Jennifer Craten, Linsay Craten, and Jamie Craten.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019