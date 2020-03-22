CREASY, James Edward 77, of Tierra Verde, passed away March 17, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in 1942 in McCoole, Maryland to Albert and Agnes Creasy. He was one of 10 children. He developed a strong work ethic as a boy delivering newspapers, covering several miles each evening, most of which was uphill. He joined the Air Force after high school and developed a lifelong love of aviation, which he then developed into a successful career. He never met a challenge he was afraid to take on. He lived by the motto "Why pay someone to do something that I can do myself." On the weekends, you would find him landscaping his yard, cleaning his pool, repairing something in his garage or renovating his home. Throughout his life he was a supportive husband to Regina Nejelski, who preceded him in death in 1986, and Theresa Paquette, who he married in 1989. James is survived by his son, Derick Creasy (his wife and six children); his daughter, Tracy Abrahall (her four children); his daughter, Rachael Putney (her husband and one child); and his daughter, Helena Sheeley (her two children). There is no memorial service scheduled at this time. www.beachmemorial.com (727) 360-5577
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020