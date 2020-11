CROFT, James Bobby "Bob" "J.B." passed Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting and fishing, shooting sporting clays, sports of all kinds, and his dogs. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Curtis and Tommie Mae. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his daughter, Trisha Hamilton; son, Bobby Croft; and sister, Marilyn Stefher. Service will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 1 pm. Garden of Memories Tampa, FL 33610



