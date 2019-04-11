LESH, James D. "Jim"
On Friday April 5, 2019 Jim Lesh passed peacefully holding Pam's hand. Raised in Battlecreek MI, he made his life in Clearwater. He worked in the Auto Body industry and had a passion for classic cars, good times with his family and friends. Jim is preceded in passing by his son, Mark; sister, Jean; brothers, Bobby and Billy; and his parents. He leaves behind Pam, his loving wife of 50 years; his son, Michael; and siblings, Ron and Sue. His sharp wit, kind heart and sarcasm will be missed by all of us. Visitation on Saturday, April 13 from 12-2 pm with funeral service to follow immediately at 2 pm with burial to follow.
