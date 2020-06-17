James DALTON
DALTON, James C. "Jim" 78, of Tampa, passed away June 12, 2020. Born in Bedford, Indiana, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy serving his country aboard the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War and was a valued member of the American legion. Jim loved all things outdoors. He enjoyed spending his Sundays at the beach as well as camping, boating, fishing, and hunting. Jim is survived by his life companion, Shirley Russell; his son, Brian and wife, Nichole; Carol (Brian's mother); four grandchildren, Meredith, Lauren, Justin and Alyssa; and two great-grand-children, Hunter and Penelope. Services will be held at Blount & Curry MacDill, Thursday, June 18, 4-6 pm, and a short service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Lifepath Hospice. Arrangements handled by: Blount & Curry (813) 876-2421

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
