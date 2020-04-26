DENTINGER, James Louis 82, passed away peacefully in his home April 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Known affectionately as "Best Dad" and "Jimpa," he is survived by his loving family in St. Petersburg (Cindy and Leslie); son, James Jr.; daughter, Diana; and four grandchildren. Jim was a graduate of Xavier University (1959) and earned his masters from Purdue (1961). While attending Xavier, he played basketball and was on the 1958 NIT championship team. Jim loved people and although initially he taught Economics at Franklin College, he soon gravitated to the field of human resources where he became a self-employed management consultant, focusing on employees and how they behave and are motivated in the workplace. He was a valued consultant to many local, national, and international companies and actively assisted them until his retirement just two years ago. Golf was his passion and he loved to play at "his" course, St. Petersburg Country Club where he was a member for 31 years. He was also a devoted member of Blessed Trinity Church. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. He will be always loved, never forgotten, and forever missed. View guest-book and full obit at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020