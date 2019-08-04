DOUGLAS, James Lamarr of St. Petersburg, passed away July 31, 2019 at 45. He is survived by his siblings, James Larney Douglas Jr., James Lamont Douglas, and Jennifer Templeton. James, who went by Lamarr, was born in Orange County, CA but lived most of his life in St. Petersburg. He graduated with a BS in English Literature and Teaching from the University of Florida and a Master's in Colonial Literature from the University of Central Florida. He worked as a chef, restaurant manager, and consultant; but his favorite vocation was freelance writer, and he had articles published by several widely recognized publications. He spent several early years in Scotland, where he developed a lifelong passion for soccer and all things British. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

