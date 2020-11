DOYLE, James J. 51, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is survived by his father, Joseph; stepsister, Karen (Andre) Blanchard; four nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his mother, Edythe and stepmother, Geraldine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital