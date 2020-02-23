Guest Book View Sign Service Information HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2276 AIRPORT BLVD. Pensacola , FL 32504 (850)-478-3292 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2276 AIRPORT BLVD. Pensacola , FL 32504 View Map Celebration of Life 2:30 PM HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2276 AIRPORT BLVD. Pensacola , FL 32504 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DREW, James Allen "Jack" "Bud" 95, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Jack was born in Tampa, FL to Marion Emma Allen and James Dewey Drew. He was educated in Tampa and graduated from Jesuit High School. With the help of his brother, he joined the US Coast Guard in 1942 at the age of 17 during WWII. Returning after the war he married Faith Amelia "Faye" Moore in 1947 and made his home in Tampa for many years. His primary career was with Avis Rent-A-Car which eventually took him to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands and finally to Pensacola, FL. Following the death of Faye, he married Grace McCullough in 1988. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Faye Drew; his second wife, Grace Drew; stepson, Steven McCullough; brother, George Dewey Drew; and sister, Betty Jane Drew Clark. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Drew (Kim) Ryder; son, Douglas Allen Drew; stepdaughter, Jennifer McCullough West; grandchildren, Anne Kendall (Steve) Williams, Alexander James (Rebecca) Drew, Sarah Drew (Danny) Posteraro, Melissa Drew Thomas, Caprice Drew (Ron) Mitchell, Taylor West; great-grandchildren, Charles Thomas Williams, Luke Kendall Williams, Alexander James Drew Jr., Adelaide Drew, Jackson Posteraro, Issik Drew, and Dylan Mitchell. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carlene (Carl) Plowman; brother-in-law, John (Julia) Lynn, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was beloved by all who knew him and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held 12 noon until a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 1 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL. Inurnment will follow at 2:30 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL with military honors.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the .

