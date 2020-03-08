DUKETT, James Anderson Jr. 90, born the oldest of three children on December 18, 1929, went to his eternal home on Tuesday March 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Donna, Deborah and Adella. He was the grandfather of five and the great-grandfather of eight. His family takes comfort in the fact of Jesus' words, "I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me shall live even if he dies." Funeral service will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 am at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue Tampa, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/james-dukett-9073139
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020