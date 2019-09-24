DUNN, James H. "Jimmy" 82, of Tampa, died peacefully Sept. 18, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jana, and son, Jimmy Jr. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor; daughter, Melanie Dunn (Donna); sisters, Virginia Fuller (Bill) and Penny Mellon; grandchildren, Kelli Dunn, Jamie Dunn, Casey Louke, Tyson Dunn, Joshua Louke; three great-grandchildren; in-laws, Tom and Yvonne Feagin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A graduate of Hillsborough High School in 1955, Jimmy excelled in four sports, winning the Guy Toph award for the best football player in Hillsborough County. Jimmy proudly accepted a football scholarship at the University of Florida, where he played quarterback, safety, and punt returner. Coaching became Jimmy's passion. He coached college football at the University of Tennessee, and the University of Florida. He also coached in the USFL and Arena Football leagues. Ultimately, he and Eleanor moved to Tampa and started a successful real estate business, Jimmy Dunn & Associates. Jimmy was inducted into the Hillsborough High School Football Hall of Fame, the Tampa Sports Hall of Fame, the Florida-Georgia Football Hall of Fame, and the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. Jimmy was a kind, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a passionate Gator who bled orange and blue. Our hearts are broken but we know he is with family and friends, probably organizing a football game. Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 7-9 pm. Memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 27 at 11 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5103 N. Central Ave., Tampa. blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 24, 2019