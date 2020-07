DURLAK, James Alan 57, passed away July 11, 2020. James is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa; his children, April (Nathan) Seilheimer, Alisha (Erik) Aadland, Jared Durlak; his granddaughter, Haylie Seilheimer; his parents, Edmund and Ann; his brothers, David and Jeffrey; and many other nieces and nephews. James was a devoted husband and father who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Dobies F. H./Hudson Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store